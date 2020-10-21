Ofori is the right man to solve Pirates’ goalkeeping issues 

I mean, the guy has been short-listed for the PSL goalkeeper of the season for two seasons in a row and that alone says a lot about him. Check out our Dstv Premiership fixtures! I think we also have to be honest with ourselves, landing Ofori is such a massive boost in the Bucs camp, having faced goalkeeping woes for years now since the untimely death of Senzo Meyiwa – May His Soul Rest In Peace. Since the passing of Senzo, Bucs have never had a stable first-choice keeper, with many coming and going. And no disrespect to Wayne Sandilands,...

I mean, the guy has been short-listed for the PSL goalkeeper of the season for two seasons in a row and that alone says a lot about him.

I think we also have to be honest with ourselves, landing Ofori is such a massive boost in the Bucs camp, having faced goalkeeping woes for years now since the untimely death of Senzo Meyiwa – May His Soul Rest In Peace.

Since the passing of Senzo, Bucs have never had a stable first-choice keeper, with many coming and going.

And no disrespect to Wayne Sandilands, the guy did pretty well last season helping them finish in position three on the standings.

There were some great performances and I think he picked up form at the right time because Bucs really needed to step up.

But, we all know the Sandilands story, he has had his own share of errors at the club which cost the team big time in the previous campaigns.

There are countless times where I can point out where Sandilands blew it for the Buccaneers, but I will just leave at that and let you recall them.

And again, yes, there were also times where he stood up as a hero for Bucs.

But now, Sandilands is 37-years old and I think he has run his race and can no longer be the first choice keeper that Pirates need.

Yes, yes, yes, I know there are plenty of goalkeepers in the world that have played well beyond the age of 35-years like Gigi Buffon who is 42-years, and Peter Cech who is 38-years, and now back in the Chelsea squad!

I can’t take away the fact that he has vast experience under his belt, but I think he can rather use that experience to guide and mentor the 26-year old Ofori, who is an international goalkeeper at one of the best countries in the continent the Black Stars of Ghana.

It says a lot about his abilities and he is exactly what Pirates needs.

In conclusion, Ofori is the best signing for Bucs in the goalkeeping department in a while and I think he will make the best out of it.

