 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Ofori is the right man to solve Pirates’ goalkeeping issues 

local soccer 53 seconds ago

I really don’t blame Orlando Pirates fans regarding their excitement over new goalkeeper Richard Ofori, after all, he is one of the best goalkeepers in the PSL. 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
21 Oct 2020
12:43:09 PM
PREMIUM!
Ofori is the right man to solve Pirates’ goalkeeping issues 

Richard Ofori ©Gerahrd Duraan/BackpagePix

I mean, the guy has been short-listed for the PSL goalkeeper of the season for two seasons in a row and that alone says a lot about him. Check out our Dstv Premiership fixtures! I think we also have to be honest with ourselves, landing Ofori is such a massive boost in the Bucs camp, having faced goalkeeping woes for years now since the untimely death of Senzo Meyiwa – May His Soul Rest In Peace. Since the passing of Senzo, Bucs have never had a stable first-choice keeper, with many coming and going. And no disrespect to Wayne Sandilands,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.