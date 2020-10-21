Ex-Pirates star Mlambo’s future remains undecided

Phakaaathi understands that the midfielder nicknamed “Ten-Ten” has offers and he is having a difficult time choosing.

READ: Mlambo set for Malesela reunion after Pirates discarded him

A source who is close to the player said he has had contact from Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu and TS Galaxy.

“Choppa (Sifiso Hlanti) is urging him to join them at Chiefs and AmaZulu have sent him a very appetising offer. But then there is Galaxy where it is the coach (Dan Malesela) who is asking him to join his team. That’s why he has a hard time deciding.

“But I believe his heart is at AmaZulu because of the kind of players there and their offer is good. But he is afraid of disappointing coach Dan who have him his big break,” said the source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Galaxy president, Tim Sukazi has openly admitted that they’d like to have Mlambo in their books which would mean a reunion with Dan Malesela under whom he played the best football at Chippa United a few years ago.

“Xola can fit in like a glove at TS Galaxy. His style of play is identical or synonymous with how we play at TS Galaxy. There is a lot of familiar faces for him at Galaxy which makes it a suitable environment for him. He has an opportunity to settle much better here at TS Galaxy,” Sukazi told journalists in Durban.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.