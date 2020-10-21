Maritzburg confirm Ofori’s replacement 

PSL News 21.10.2020 07:53 am

After Orlando Pirates announced Richard Ofori as their new signing, Maritzburg United didn’t waste any time as they announced their new signing, Zambian international goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange on Tuesday. 

The 28-year old shot-stopper joins the KwaZulu-Natal outfit after last playing for Green Eagles FC in his native Zambia.

The club’s chairman Farook Kadodia believes Mwange is a top-class keeper and praised the club’s scouting team for being able to bring the Zambian to the club with a two-year contract with an option to renew for two more years.

 

“The Team of Choice are very pleased to have added a goalkeeper of Mwange’s calibre to our squad. Our technical team and scouting network have worked tirelessly to identify Sebastian as top quality goalkeeper and a good fit for our club. We are all very pleased to have secured his services,” said Kadodia.

“We would like to extend a warm welcome for Sebastian to the KwaZulu-Natal capital city and are optimistic that his time here will prove to be fruitful.”

Kadodia adds that the club prides itself fro bringing quality players from Africa and they expect Mwange to show his quality as well.

“Maritzburg have shown that we have a solid record when it comes to bringing in players from the African continent and we expect Sebastian to continue this tradition and make a strong impact in South African football.”

