Maritzburg confirm Ofori’s replacement 

The 28-year old shot-stopper joins the KwaZulu-Natal outfit after last playing for Green Eagles FC in his native Zambia.

The club’s chairman Farook Kadodia believes Mwange is a top-class keeper and praised the club’s scouting team for being able to bring the Zambian to the club with a two-year contract with an option to renew for two more years.

The 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the Harry Gwala Stadium, with the option for a further two years on his contract. ???? Full story here ????????https://t.co/W9MJyrp7f0#WeAreUnited #BlueArmy #TeamOfChoice pic.twitter.com/92ZxQfKZqo — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) October 20, 2020

“The Team of Choice are very pleased to have added a goalkeeper of Mwange’s calibre to our squad. Our technical team and scouting network have worked tirelessly to identify Sebastian as top quality goalkeeper and a good fit for our club. We are all very pleased to have secured his services,” said Kadodia.

“We would like to extend a warm welcome for Sebastian to the KwaZulu-Natal capital city and are optimistic that his time here will prove to be fruitful.”

Kadodia adds that the club prides itself fro bringing quality players from Africa and they expect Mwange to show his quality as well.

“Maritzburg have shown that we have a solid record when it comes to bringing in players from the African continent and we expect Sebastian to continue this tradition and make a strong impact in South African football.”

