The thought of retiring never crossed my mind, says new AmaZulu recruit Tshabalala

Tshabalala, however, was among the surprise names unveiled by Usuthu on Monday as their new recruits ahead of the new DStv Premiership campaign where they have been set a mandate of a top four finish.

“Not yet, it never even crossed my mind,” said Shabba when asked if he had considered hanging his boots while he reminded without a club for over a year. He was left club-less after leaving Turkey side BB Erzurumspor in May 2019.

“I have had a number of offers mostly abroad and it was for me to make a decision and I always say that things happen for a reason and I am happy the decision that I took. I am here because I want to be here, and not because I have to be here,” he added.

He said the new challenge at Usuthu excites him and he will keep playing until the day he doesn’t get happiness from the game.

“It’s a challenge for me because I am coming to a team that has been struggling in the league for about six or seven seasons in terms of always fighting against relegation. It’s a challenge for me, I want to work, I want to do well for the team and I am looking forward to it.

“And as long as I am still happy on the field, as long as I still wake up in the morning with a smile, I will keep working. The day I wake up with back pains and a sad face, that’s when I will stop.”

He does however already have plans in place for the day when he finally retires.

“There’s plans already in place having accepted that football is a short career, but I am happy with my plans. I have a solid Siphiwe Tshabalala Foundation which has been doing some great work and we have big plans with programmes of youth development, sports and education and also raising a generation that will make better decisions than us.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.