‘We terminated the contract amicably’, says Chokoe as TTM make U-turn in Mulenga saga

TTM unveiled Mulenga as one of their players last week but the same player was also surprisingly also announced by AmaZulu FC on Monday. READ: TTM to challenge Mulenga’s AmaZulu switch claiming to have signed him first During his unveiling, Mulenga claimed to have been surprised to get congratulatory messages from people who saw the TTM announcement.

“About TTM, I don’t know what to say because I was also surprised about hearing that they mentioned my name when they announced their new signings,” said Mulenga.

Later on Monday, TTM chiefs executive officer (CEO) Sello Chokoe claimed in a radio interview that they also have a signed contract with the Zambian player.

However, speaking to Phakaaathi on Tuesday afternoon, Chokoe changed his tune and said they had agreed with the player to terminate the contract.

“We terminated that contract amicably so he was free to join any other club,” said Chokoe. When asked if they will look at reprimanding the player for denying having signed with them at all which put their club in bad light, Chokoe would not give an answer and dropped the call. READ: New Dstv Premiership side TTM hit by financial crisis

Phakaaathi has meanwhile heard that the club is struggling to get a team together ahead of the start of the season this weekend. Tshakhuma host the other new boys of the division, TS Galaxy at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.

“The players who played for them in the GladAfrica Championship last season are not keen to go back to them and want to stay with Sekhukhune United where they feel they might be treated better,” said a source. Phakaaathi also reported earlier today that the club is facing some financial difficulties. Check out our Dstv Premiership fixtures!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.