Erasmus targets 30 goals for Sundowns this season

After switching allegiance from Cape Town City to Mamelodi Sundowns during the current transfer window, Erasmus has set a target of 30 goals this season.

To do that, he has to stay free from injury and hope to command a regular place in the team, having came off the bench in this past weekend’s 1-0 loss to Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 quarterfinals.

“For me personally, it’s to stay injury-free. That is the most important thing to me, if I can do that then I am sure we can achieve a lot as a team. I also came here to win trophies, you know… compete with the best teams on the continent,” he told the club’s website.

“I also want to break the record of being the top goalscorer by trying to score thirty goals. A lot of people might think I am in over my head but with the players around me here, it is possible. When I look at the quality of players that are around me, the likes of Hlompho Kekana, Andile Jali, Themba Zwane, George Maluleka, and Gaston Sirino, I believe that the goal of twenty to thirty goals is achievable, and if I can stay injury-free, then why not,” he added.

The last time a player scores 20 or more league goals was in the 2011/12 season when veteran striker Siyabonga Nomvethe scored 20 goals for Moroka Swallows.

Before that, Collins Mbesuma set the record in the PSL era with his 25 league goals and 35 strikes in all competitions in the 2004/05 season in the colours of Kaizer Chiefs. The inaugural season of the Premier Soccer League era saw Wilfred Mugeyi slot in 22 goals for the defunct Bush Bucks.

Erasmus says he has settled in well at the club and hopes the familiar faces will help him reach his set target.

“It has been great and I am enjoying the vibe amongst the squad, everyone is free-spirited and that is how I am. I know most players from the national team and from other previous teams and that makes it easier to get along. I am very excited and happy to be here ,” he said.

