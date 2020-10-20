SuperSport to put ‘overweight’ Mohomi on special programme

Andile Jali too, when he was still under the employ of Belgian side KSV Oostende, was selected for a Bafana Bafana friendly game against Guinea-Bissau in March 2017 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, and fans were not impressed when he turned out looking as though his belly would protrude his jersey.

The latest player who seems to have ballooned out of shape is SuperSport United’s newly recruited midfielder Lucky Mohomi.

SuperSport head coach Kaitano Tembo, however, said it came as no surprise that Mohomi has picked up a bit of weight and looked rather sluggish as he had been a regular at his former side Mamelodi Sundowns for the past two seasons, owing to a recurring knee injury.

Mohomi was snatched up by United after he was released by Masandawana and made his debut for the club on the opening weekend of the season when Matsatsantsa A Pitori began the defence of their MTN8 crown with a 3-2 win over rookies TTM.

“We knew when we signed him that he is someone who has not played for a very long time. There is still a lot of work that needs to be put in and he is prepared to do that, he has been working very hard,” said Tembo.

“Giving him 45 minutes was part of the plan to try and bring him up to speed with the rest of the players. We have a program for him and as soon as he gets better we will start seeing his quality as a player. He adds a lot of value for the team,” he added.

Mohomi was given a two-year deal with an option to renew his deal for a further year by SuperSport.

The Mamelodi-born anchorman is expected to fill the void left behind by former SuperSport captain Dean Furman, who left the side and returned to Europe when football was suspended due to coronavirus enforced lockdown.

