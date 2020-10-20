Orlando Pirates finally land long-term target Richard Ofori

For months, Phakaaathi reported that Pirates were keen to add Ofori to their goalkeeping department.

This website also reported last week that the deal was close to being finalised and now Bucs have finally confirmed his capture.

“After many months of speculation wherein Orlando Pirates were linked to a wide assortment of talented shot-stoppers, most notably Maritzburg United Richard Ofori, the club can finally confirm the signing of the Ghanaian international,” the club confirmed the signing on their website.

“The 26-year-old has signed with the Buccaneers after agreeing terms to a three a year deal.”

The goalkeeper says being part of the Pirates squad is a dream come true for him.

“I am very happy to be here. It is a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with the technical team,” said Ofori.

“I also look forward to meeting my new teammates and being part of this exciting new project.”

Ofori will be battling it out for the number one spot with the likes of Wayne Sandilands and Siyabonga Mpontshane this season.

Sandilands has been Bucs number one for a while now, especially last season.

