Pitso will win Champions League with Al Ahly – Khan

This past weekend Mosimane led the Red Devils to a 2-0 away win against his old nemesis, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, making Al Ahly the favourites to progress to the final of the continental competition.

Ahly will host the second leg this coming weekend and with rivals, Zamalek having beaten Raja Casablanca in the first leg, it looks as though it could be an all-Egyptian teams final.

Khan says Mosimane has got the players and the technical team to help him guide his side to the continent’s premium club competition.

“He has got nine players in that team who play for the Egyptian national team. I don’t doubt that he will win the Champions League. He has paid his school fees already with Sundowns and he has enough experience,” Khan told Phakaaathi.

“Sometimes we underestimate the quality of the expertise that we have in South Africa and it is a mistake because Pitso has proven to exceed expectations at Sundowns after several top-notch coaches were brought in and none of them were able to enjoy the success that he has.

“We need to give Pitso the respect, he has gone through primary, high school and tertiary, so he has what it takes to win the Champions League. Pitso has the players, he has the technical staff, there should be no question about him winning the Champions League,” he added.

Khan, however, insists that there will be some hurdles along the way for Mosimane.

“There will be a lot of challenges, seeing that it is a huge cultural change, it is an Islamic country and very different to what he and his technical team are used to here in South Africa,” said Khan.

“Bringing in Cavin Johnson as his assistant is a good decision that he has made because he has the experience and he beat Ahly before when he was at Platinum Stars. It was really important for him to bring the people he can trust in that new environment. With the technical team he has, and the players, he will do well in the Champions League,” he concluded.

