TS Galaxy boss has explained experienced Ramagalela’s exit 

With Dan Malesela’s teams known to struggle for goals, Rama-G, as the veteran striker is known, was seen as someone who could help with his experience and explosive style. But he has since left the only Mpumalanga-based DStv Premiership side.

“Rodney met with his management team in the past week, looking at his own situation and personal circumstances,” Sukazi explained as quoted on the club’s website.

“We came into an amicable decision to part ways. These things do happen in these types of environments.

“When people are unable to find each other in certain areas, they agree to part ways. It is not only Rodney. It happened with others like Wayde Jooste, Thela Ngobeni and Ryan Rae. These things do happen,” he added.

On Mpakumpaku, who was the captain when the club made history by beating Kaizer Chiefs to be the first championship side to win the Nedbank Cup in 2018, Sukazi said it was the player who asked to leave.

“Ludwe started with the team. He went into the base camp with the club for our preparations for the upcoming season but then he came to realize that he could be a third or fourth choice (goalkeeper). He wants to play as No. 1. From the goalkeepers that we have, that was not possible.

“That why the technical team let him go so that he could find opportunities at the club where he will play as a number one,” he explained.

