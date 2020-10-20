PSL News 20.10.2020 08:06 am

Memela mum on Pirates exit, sets sights on new journey with AmaZulu

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Luvuyo Memela with Owner Sandile Zungu during the AmaZulu FC player unveiling at Hilton Hotel in Durban. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Luvuyo Memela’s appearance among the new AmaZulu recruits on Monday came as a surprise as his former club, Orlando Pirates had made an announcement recently that they are in advanced talks with him over a new contract.

Asked about his sudden move to the coastal side, Memela was non-committal in his response, saying he would rather not go into detail about what happened.

“I think that one, I can’t say much on it… But you know it’s the life in football and such things always happen. I don’t want to comment much on it, and what’s important now is that I am with AmaZulu and I am happy here,” was all Memela would say on his transfer to Usuthu.

He said the Durban-based club’s ambitions as set out by their new owner, Sandile Zungu, were the reason he didn’t hesitate when they made enquires about his availability and willingness to join them.

“AmaZulu want to achieve things and they have been in the top flight for a long time. I am very happy to be here. The ambition of the president here is very motivational and that’s why it didn’t take me long to join the team.”

If Memela impresses his new coach, Ayanda Dlamini at training this week, he stands a chance of playing his first game for his new line against his former team Pirates.

AmaZulu begin their DStv Premiership campaign against the Buccaneers at home on Saturday night. But Memela played that prospect down, saying what’s important is for the team to do well in every game and not just this one.

“When you are a player and want to achieve things, what’s important is the team. The ambition of the team is not only to play one game for the team to finish on top,” said the 33-year-old.

