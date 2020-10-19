TTM to challenge Mulenga’s AmaZulu switch claiming to have signed him first 

The former Orlando Pirates player was last week announced by TTM as one of their players ahead of their first season in top-flight football but was nowhere to be seen when they played their first game at the weekend. Confirmed: Tshabalala joins AmaZulu along with Memela and Mulenga

The club said at the time that they couldn’t register all their players on time which led to them having just three substitutes on the bench for their MTN8 quarter-final fixture against SuperSport United on Saturday. They lost the match 3-2, but did well to come back from 3-0 down at half time to make the scoreline more respectable.

Speaking to Polokwane-based Energy FM, TTM chief executive officer (CEO) Sello Chokoe claimed to have a signed copy of Mulenga's contract with him. It is, however, unclear if they will take the legal route to force the player back or demand compensation from Usuthu.

Speaking to the media after he was unveiled by the Durban side on Monday, Mulenga denied having signed with the Venda side.

“About TTM, I don’t know what to say because I was also surprised about hearing that they mentioned my name when they announced their new signings,” Mulenga said.

“But for me as I am here, I am so happy to be here at AmaZulu. I want to thank my family for helping me to make this decision because it was not easy to choose AmaZulu because there were a lot of teams that were wanted me,” he added.

