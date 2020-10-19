Shabba reveals how Zungu convinced him to move to AmaZulu

Having refused some offers including a return to the club who gave him his first break, Swallows FC, Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala has revealed how a personal meeting with AmaZulu FC’s new owner and president, Sandile Zungu convinced him to agree to join Usuthu.
Shabba was officially announced as one of the new recruits of the KwaZulu-Natal-based side on Monday afternoon.
“I have been working really hard, obviously doing individual training to make sure that I am in good physical condition,” he added.
Zungu has set a mandate of a top-four finish for the club and when asked if this was not asking too much too soon, Tshabalala said: “I would not want to use the word impossible.
AmaZulu are the 36-year-old Tshabalala’s second top-flight team in South Africa having played only for Kaizer Chiefs before in the Premiership.
He joined Amakhosi in January 2007 and left in August 2018 for a short and disappointing stint with BB Erzurumspor in Turkey. He had been without a club since leaving the Turkish side in May 2019.
