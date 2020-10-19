Maluleka faces uncertain future as Sundowns set to downsize squad

The Brazilians have brought in several big-name players throughout the course of the year and ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Jody February, Grant Margeman, Lesedi Kapinga, Ricardo Goss, Haashim Domingo, Gift Motupa, Luvuyo Phewa, Peter Shalulile, Aubrey Modiba, Mothibi Mvala, Kermit Erasmus and George Maluleka are all the new faces at Chloorkop this season.

Most of these players were signed when Pitso Mosimane was still head coach of Masandawana before he opted to join Al Ahly in Egypt.

Now, under a new regime with Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena as joint head coaches alongside senior coach Steve Komphela, the technical staff are looking to trim down the current squad.

Left-back Malebogo Modise has already joined Maritzburg United on a season-long loan while right-back Nicholus Lukhubeni is at Premiership new boys Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) for the rest of the campaign.

Speaking to the media after the Brazilians’ shock MTN8 quarter-final knockout defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday, Mngqithi revealed that a few players will be sent out on loan.

Recent rumours have suggested that Maluleka might depart sooner than expected despite signing with Masandawana in January already.

“There will be players to be released but at this stage we have to look at them very closely because we’ve got a very big squad,” Mngqithi said.

“We’re trying to make sure we’ve got a sizeable squad that we can be able to work without too many disturbances.

“And we are hopeful that in the next few weeks we’ll be able to have a team that we believe that will remain with us and possibly other players will get an opportunity to go and play somewhere else.

“We will not be having a squad that we have now, because there are too many players in training sessions.”

The Brazilians kick-off their Premiership title defence on Saturday against Kaizer Chiefs.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

