Bhengu released by Swallows, says coach told him management didn’t like him

Bhengu said the coach Brandon Triter told him some people in top management told him to let him go, but someone in management told him it was the coach who decided not to keep him.

Bhengu was a critical part of Truter’s team who helped the club win automatic promotion from the GladAfrica Championship, contributing with some important goals after joining from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila earlier this year.

“Yes, they have released me,” Bhengu confirmed on Monday afternoon.

“The coach said some of the board members aren’t sure about me but the CEO said it was the coach who said he wasn’t sure about keeping me,” added the 30-year-old who started his professional career with the Dube Birds when he was a teenager.

Bhengu said he wasn’t sure where he would be playing next season but expressed that he felt used by Swallows management who brought him back because that he was the right type of player having grown up in the club’s structures.

‘But it’s their choice now because they got what they wanted (from me). So, they do as they please,” he said.

Bhengu said he doesn’t believe that it was his age that made the team decide against keeping him because they have recently signed players older than him from other clubs.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.