Confirmed: Tshabalala joins AmaZulu along with Memela and Mulenga

Siphiwe Tshabalala has been unveiled as an AmaZulu player for the upcoming season, alongside the former Orlando Pirates duo of Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga.

Phakaaathi reported on Sunday already that the former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana player had agreed to join Usuthu though his agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane refuted the claim.

Shabba, as Tshabalala is known as, has been without a club for over a year now after returning from a disappointing spell in Turkey where he had joined BB Erzurumspor after leaving Chiefs.

The 36-year-old is Usuthu’s marque signing and an indication that the club’s new owner, Sandile Zungu’s intentions of getting the club to a level of competitiveness that will !ake it fogjtnfpr trophies and not relegation as he promised when the club was handed over to him.

Also among the new members of Ayanda Dlamini’s squad are former Cape Town City striker Siphelele

Mthembu and former Highlands Park midfielder, Makhehleni Makhaola.

Memela was a surprise announcement by Usuthu as he was not a part of players who were announced by the club as being released last week.

Sources close to the club have revealed that Usuthu are not done yet as they might still add Xola Mlambo and Linda Mntambo with whom negotiations are still ongoing. A list of all Usuthu’s new players will be published later when it has been verified.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.