Chiefs duo make final cut for PSL Goal of the Month award

Kaizer Chiefs’ Lebogang Manyama and Samir Nurkovic, as well as Mamelpodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana have been listed as the three finalists for the 2019/20 Absa Premiership Goal of the Season award.

The trio’s goals were selected in a public vote on the PSL website for the award.

Manyama and Nurkovic missed Amakhosi’s come-from-behind 2-1 win against Maritzburg United in the MTN8 at the FNB Stadium on Sunday, with Manyama missing the match because of suspension, while Nurkovic was nursing an injury.

Kekana on the other started the game against Bloemfontein Celtic, but could not help his side from losing 1-0 at home to Siwelele.

In alphabetical order, the top three goals are:

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City)- 20 August 2019

Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates)- 29 February 2020

Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs vs Bloemfontein Celtic)- 07 December 2019

The winning goal will be announced at the PSL Awards on Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 8pm.

