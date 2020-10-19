PSL News 19.10.2020 11:39 am

Chiefs duo make final cut for PSL Goal of the Month award

Khaya Ndubane
Chiefs duo make final cut for PSL Goal of the Month award

Lebogang Manyama celebrates a goal with Samir Nurkovic during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium. Pic: BackpagePix

Chiefs forwards Manyama and Nurkovic as well as Sundowns’ Kekana are in line for Absa Premiership Goal of the Season award.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Lebogang Manyama and Samir Nurkovic, as well as Mamelpodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana have been listed as the three finalists for the 2019/20 Absa Premiership Goal of the Season award.

Check out our Dstv Premiership fixtures! 

The trio’s goals were selected in a public vote on the PSL website for the award.

Manyama and Nurkovic missed Amakhosi’s come-from-behind 2-1 win against Maritzburg United in the MTN8 at the FNB Stadium on Sunday, with Manyama missing the match because of suspension, while Nurkovic was nursing an injury.

READ: Hunt admits Chiefs have plenty of work to do despite win over Maritzburg

Kekana on the other started the game against Bloemfontein Celtic, but could not help his side from losing 1-0 at home to Siwelele.

In alphabetical order, the top three goals are:

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City)- 20 August 2019
Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates)- 29 February 2020
Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs vs Bloemfontein Celtic)- 07 December 2019

The winning goal will be announced at the PSL Awards on Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 8pm.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition