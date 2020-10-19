PSL News 19.10.2020 09:49 am

‘I was told Tlolane would be joining us’, says Maritzburg’s Eric Tinkler

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Eric Tinkler coach of Maritzburg United (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Phakaaathi understands, however, that Tlolane could still end up at the Team of Choice before the transfer window closes next month. With one of his left-backs, Mxolisi June out injured and the other,  Daniel Morgan not fully fit, Maritzburg United coach, Eric Tinkler may have banked on using Tebogo Thlolane in that position when they met Kaizer Chiefs in an MTN8 quarter-final last weekend. 

Tinkler had told the media last week that he would have the left-footed versatile player nicknamed “Messi” back in his team.
Tlolane had been on loan at the Blue Hearts last season and became a big part of Tinkler’s team. But on Saturday, Tlolane was on the bench at his parent club Orlando Pirates and made a late appearance in their 1-0 over Cape Town City.
Asked about this situation after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday, Tinkler said he didn’t know what happened.
“It’s difficult, I can’t really explain. I was originally told that he’d be joining us and he didn’t. That’s all I can say,” said the 50-year-old mentor honestly.
Phakaaathi however has heard that Tlolane may still go back to Maritzburg, where he is likely to get more game time and was used by Pirates because they had some injuries and were thin on players.
“He might still go. He was kept for that game because there some injuries to some players. The original plan was that he would return to Maritzburg. But if he has impressed the technical team they might want to keep him,” a source said on Monday morning.
Tinkler also explained new signing Jose Ali Meza’s absence from his squad for the MTN8 quarter-final on Sunday.
“The only reason why Ali was not in the team is that we are awaiting his work permit.”

