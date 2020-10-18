PSL News 18.10.2020 08:31 pm

It’s two more Soweto derbies as Chiefs draw Pirates in the MTN8 semifinals!

Kearyn Baccus of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium, Soweto on the 29 February 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The two sides will have to play both legs of the semifinal behind closed doors, but the encounter should still provide great excitement for fans of both Soweto giants.

Kaizer Chiefs will face Orlando Pirates over two legs in the MTN8 semifinals, after the draw was conducted immediately after the quarterfinals were completed on Sunday evening.

The other semifinal will see Bloemfontein Celtic, who stunned Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, take on SuperSport United.

Josef Zinnbauer’s Buccaneers reached the last four on Saturday when they pipped ten-man Cape Town City 1-0 at Orlando Stadium courtesy of a debut goal from Zimbabwean attacker Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Chiefs reached the semis on Sunday afternoon, coming from behind to beat Maritzburg United 2-1, with left back Yagan Sasman the surprise scorer of both goals.

Amakhosi and the Buccaneers last met in the MTN8 semifinals in 2013, when Pirates triumphed 2-1 on aggregate.

In 2020 these will, of course, be Soweto derbies that will have to be played behind closed doors, meaning a very different atmosphere from games where 90 000 or so fans pack into the stadium to cheer on their heroes.

Nevertheless, the clash should prove to be an enthralling encounter between two sides desperate for silverware. Pirates have not won a trophy in seven years, and Chiefs’ trophy cabinet has remained barren for five years, while both sides will see their opportunity to win as having increased, with the elimination of Sundowns.

