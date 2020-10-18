‘We are desperate to add MTN8 medal to our collection’, says Sundowns defender Lebusa

The MTN8 medal remains the only one that’s eluded the current Mamelodi Sundowns team who have been taking almost everything on offer over the past few years. And defender Mosa Lebusa has stated that they are desperate to add the Wafa-Wafa bling to their already impressive collection.

“Ever since I joined the team, whenever we play the MTN 8, I know that the guys want to win this trophy.,” Lebusa told the club’s website.

“It has been a while since we last won it. It has been more than ten years and I think that we have been unlucky because we are so desperate to win it. We have to be calm and give our best,” he added.

Having won it with Ajax Cape Town just a few years ago, Lebusa said the key to winning the MTN8 is getting the result of the first match in the competition. The Brazilians open their campaign against Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday evening. The game starts at 6pm.

“I have won the trophy and one thing about this competition is that it has a very short format, once you win the opening game, you are already in the semi-finals. With the quality that we have in the team once we get through the first round, who knows, we might win the cup. We are going to do our best to make sure that we fight and bring the cup home. It all starts this weekend in our clash against Celtic,” said Lebusa.

It will be Sundowns’ first game under the guidance of co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena and their assistant Steve Komphela who replaced Pitso Mosimane, who jumped ship and joined Egyptian side Al Ahly last month.

