Shabba still in talks over move to China, agent denies AmaZulu link
Sibongiseni Gumbi and Jonty Mark
Siphiwe Tshabalala Pic: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Augustine Mulenga has already joined AmaZulu and not TTM, even though the Limpopo outfit unveiled the Zambian as one of their signings last week, Phakaaathi has been told.
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Siphiwe Tshabalala is still in talks about a possible move to China, his agent Jazzman Mahlakgane told Phakaaathi on Sunday.
Mahlakgane also scoffed at a rumour Tshabalala could be joining AmaZulu, with a source telling Phakaaathi on Sunday that he had been in talks with Usuthu’s new owner Bongani Zungu.
“No,” was Mahlakgane’s simple response when asked about AmaZulu.
“I am talking to the Chinese.”
Tshabalala has been without a club for a while now after leaving Turkish side, BB Erzurumspor in July last year. He had joined them a year earlier from Amakhosi but his spell was not what he would have dreamed of, as he barely got a game while the side were relegated and reportedly faced financial difficulties.
Tshabalala revealed to the South African Football Journalists Association in August that he had been in talks with clubs in China, Italy and Turkey before the Covid-19 lockdown intervened.
“I still hope that, when this is all over, I’ll get an opportunity to be back on the field again. I had offers – before lockdown – to play overseas, there was interest in China, Italy and also in Turkey,” said Tshabalala at the time.
A source did claim to Phakaaathi on Sunday that Tshabalala has been courted by Usuthu’s new owner, who recently bought out Lunga Sokhela to take control of the KZN side.
“I don’t know when he (Tshabalala) will be arriving at the club but yes, he has been talking with the president and I have reason to believe he is interested and will sign,” said the source.
Shabba has previously been courted by Swallows FC who wanted him last season while they were in the GladAfrica Championship, but an agreement on terms and wages couldn’t be reached.
The source also revealed that former Orlando Pirates striker, Augustine Mulenga has already arrived in Durban and signed with Usuthu. Mulenga was strangely announced by new DStv Premiership side, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila last week but was not a part of the team who played against SuperSport United in an MTN8 quarterfinal on Saturday.
“I don’t know how TTM announced him because he has not signed with them. They were just talking to him and he gave them an ear and maybe that’s why they thought he would sign with them. But he is already with AmaZulu,” said the source.
He said the other former Pirates player linked with Usuthu, Xola Mlambo had not responded to the side’s offer yet as he is mourning the death of his aunt who brought him up after he lost his mother at a young age.
