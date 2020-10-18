Former Chiefs and Pirates goalkeeper Khuzwayo in hospital after stabbing 

Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Brilliant Khuzwayo is in hospital following a stabbing incident at his home town in Umlazi.

Khuzwayo posted the incident on his official Twitter account on Sunday morning, a day after if happened.

17-10-2020 Brilliant Khuzwayo was invited to speak at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) sports event. Right before he could make his address, a male believed to be a MUT student stabbed him and he was rushed to the hospital.

A case has been opened with Umlazi SAPS.

He said he had been invited to speak at a sports event at Mangosuthi University of Technology (MUT) when the he was stabbed.

"Right before he could make his address, a male believed to be a MUT student stabbed him and he was rushed to the hospital. A case has been opened with Umlazi SAPS," wrote Khuzwayo on Twitter.

It was unclear at the time of publishing to establish how Khuzwayo was doing, but it is believed he is not in a serious condition. It is also unknown if the suspect had been apprehended yet.

Khuzwayo was forced into an early retirement after an untreatable ankle injury that he suffered at Chiefs right before moving to Pirates.

He spent a lot of his time at Amakhosi on the bench as he played second fiddle to Itumeleng Khune, making appearances only when the former was injured or suspended.

That led him to jump when a chance to join Pirates surfaced as he felt he owed the Buccaneers which is where he had been groomed as a youngster.

He said at the time he would honour the late Senzo Meyiwa’s memory with brilliant performances as they came from the same township. But he never got the chance as injury put paid to those wishes, only making an appearance in the club’s Multichoice Diski Challenge team where the injury was aggravated and rendered unfixable, hence the retirement.

