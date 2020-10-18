A new era begins for Kaizer Chiefs with Hunt expected to bring back the glory days

A new era begins for Kaizer Chiefs at an empty FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they get their season underway with an MTN8 quarter final fixture against Maritzburg United who have proved to be a thorn in the Amakhosi side over the past few years.

There is, however, an air of anticipation and fresh hope at the Naturena-based side, with the much revered Gavin Hunt guiding the Glamour boys.

Hunt is a well respected and successful coach who needs no introduction in local football and his arrival at Amakhosi has has revved up the club’s fanatical supporters, as they feel he is the right man to guide the team back to their glory days.

Amakhosi were once a feared side known for their appetite for cups with at least one going to Naturena every season. But that has changed in the last few years and the club are in the midst of an embarrassing five-year trophy drought.

One thing that has dampened an otherwise great atmosphere in Naturena is the club’s transfer ban which restricts them from signing new players. The club has since appealed the ban and are hoping for a favourable verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) before the local transfer window closes.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s match, Hunt said he was not concerning himself with such issues, as he works with the team that he has.

“Look, we all know the situation regarding the signing of players and those issues, but we’ve got a squad that did really well last season and were just unfortunate not to win the league,” said Hunt.

” We’ll try and work with that and hopefully the ruling will be made sooner rather than later.”

“The players have been very committed at training but the proof will be on Sunday. I’ve only been here for two-and-a-half weeks, but the good thing is that I know this league. I know the players and I know who we are facing.”

