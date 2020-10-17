Match-winner Dzvukamanja happy to make the most of his Pirates debut

Goalscorer Terrence Dzvukamanja praised his teammates and coaches after netting the winner on debut in Orlando Pirates 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win over Cape Town City on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.

The Zimbabwean striker joined Pirates this season after Bidvest Wits sold their top flight franchise to TTM and made an immediate impact, heading in a cross in the first half from fellow debutant Wayde Jooste.

“It is not easy to play here, there is a lot of competition, I just said to myself ‘Terry, use the time you have got’ and I must give thanks to the coaches and my teammates,” he said after the match.

Man-of-the-Match Siphesihle Ndlovu, meanwhile, was happy with the way his team dealt with the high press of Cape Town City.

“When we are playing City it is always difficult, they always push high and wait for the moment you make a mistake, today we managed to recover the ball after making mistakes, that was very positive,” said Bucs midfielder Ndlovu, who won his third Man-of-the-Match in a row in a Pirates shirt.

Pirates were joined in the semifinals earlier on Saturday by SuperSport United, who beat TTM 3-2 in a thrilling match at Thohoyandou Stadium. Kaitano Tembo’s men raced into a 3-0 lead, but two goals from Mogakolodi Ngele set up a thrilling finish.

“We had a very good start, in the first half we played well, with a lot of diagonal balls and putting in crosses … and we scored three good goals, the second half was a bit difficult, they had nothing to lose,” said Tembo after the match.

