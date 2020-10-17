Dreary Pirates scrape through to MTN8 semifinals after slender win over ten-man City

Orlando Pirates did just enough to get a goal that ensured they pass through to the MTN8 semifinals after beating Cape Town City 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

The performance by the Buccaneers was rather dull and lacked the fluidity expected of the team even after they gained a one man advantage in the first half.

But, perhaps that could be because it was their first game of the season and the players were a bit rusty and still trying to get an understanding of each other.

After all, Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer gave four of his new players a debut with Thulani Hlatshwayo also taking the captain’s armband as Happy Jele started on the bench and Innocent Maela served a suspension.

City had a better start as they dominated their hosts in the early exchanges but also looked suspect when under attack. As the game progress Pirates found their confidence and started getting on the front foot. And it was in the 22nd that they opened the scoring through debutant Terrence Dzvukamanja’s header from and impressive cross from another player who was playing his first game for the Buccaneers , former Highlands Park winger Wayde Jooste.

And just as City were looking for a way back, they were dealt another blow when striker Fagrie Lakay was sent off for a dangerous and gruesome tackle on Jooste. This forced their coach, Jan Olde Reikerink to rework his structure as Lakay was a lone attacker in a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Four minutes into the second half, Pirates looked to have found a second goal through Thulani Hlatshwayo who was captain on the day and headed in Deon Hotto’s corner kick, but the referee called for a foul although television replays didn’t show any fault.

Both sides created chances although there were no clear ones and a lack of sharpness saw the few that there were go to waste.

In the end, Dzvukamanja’s goal was enough to see Bucs safely into the next round where they join SuperSport United who survived a few scares against new side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila to win 3-2 in an earlier game.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.