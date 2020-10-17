Hlatshwayo captains Pirates on his debut, while Hotto and Dvukamanja also start

Thulani Hlatshwayo has been named captain for Orlando Pirates’ season opener against Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

The former Bidvest Wits captain switched allegiances to the Buccaneers at the end of last season along with Deolin Hotto, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Wayde Jooste, who also get their first starts for the Soweto giants in a critical MTN8 quarter final. Jooste joined from Highlands Park.

With a seven year trophy drought hanging heavily on Pirates’ neck, the game against the Citizens is a must win for Josef Zinnbauer’s side.

The trio are a part of Pirates’ eight new recruits brought in to help the side in the new campaign. Collins Makgaka who signed from Baroka FC and Thabang Monare who was previously also with Wits didn’t make the bench after signing only later this week.

Hlatshwayo got the armband as Happy Jele starts on the bench while his second in command, Innocent Maela is suspended for the match.

Zinnbauer went with Wayne Sandilands in goal, with Hlatshwayo partnering with Ntsikelelo Nyauza in central defence while Siphesihle Ndlovu and Jooste complete the four man defense.

In midfield, he continued the combination of Ben Moyswari and Fortune Makaringe with Vincent Pule and Hotto on the wings. Up front, he paired last season’s top scorer, Gabadinho Mhango with Dzvukamanja.

Thembinkosi Lorch also joins his captain Jele on the bench.

City, meanwhile start, with an almost unchanged line-up with Fagrie Lakay taking Kermit Erasmus’ place up front in a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Full line-up: (4-4-2) Sandilands – Ndlovu, Jooste, Hlatshwayo, Nyauza – Hotto, Pule, Makaringe, Moyswari – Mhango, Dzvukamanja.

Bench: Mpontshane, Jele, Monyane, Thlolane, Mntambo, Makgaka, Lorch, Dlamini and Lepasa.

City (4-1-4-1): Leeuwenburgh – Edmilson, Mkhize, Mobara, Feilies – Mokeke – Roberts, Martins, Nodada, Mdantsane – Lakay.

Bench: Anderson, Mashego, Cupido, Makola, Kewuti, Morris, Potouridis.

