TTM farce continues as they have a squad of just 14 players for MTN8 quarterfinal

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila’s chaotic start to the 2020/21 season continued on Saturday as they were only able to name three substitutes for their MTN8 quarterfinal against SuperSport United at Thohoyandou Stadium.

TTM announced a host of new players this week, but many of them were not able to be registered in time for the game against Matsatsantsa, including the likes of former Orlando Pirates striker Augustine Mulenga and ex-Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Gustavo Paez.

This meant new head coach Joel Masutha was only able to name three substitutes, goalkeeper and vice captain Washington Arubi, former SuperSport winger Thabo Mnyamane and midfielder Edgar Manaka. Justin Shonga was registered in time to make the starting line-up, as was Mamelodi Sundowns full back Nicholus Lukhubeni, who joined TTM on loan for the 2020/21 season.

Brighton Mhlongo starts in goal for TTM against SuperSport, having been one of the former Bidvest Wits players that stayed with the team, while another, Lehlohonolo Nonyane, captains the side.

SuperSport were already overwhelming favourites going into this game and Kaitano Tembo was able to name a full squad, with SuperSport’s new attacker Iqraam Rayners going straight into the starting line up.

Former Wits youngster Mpho Mathebula is among the substitutes, as is new goalkeeper George Chigova, and SuperSport’s most recent signing, midfielder Lucky Mohomi.

