Sundowns confirm loans for defensive duo

Mamelodi Sundowns defenders Malebogo Modise and Nicholus Lukhubeni have gone on loan for the whole of the 2020/21 season, to Maritzburg United and TTM respectively, the Tshwane giants confirmed on Saturday.

Left back Lukhubeni, 24, did make five league appearances for Sundowns in the 2019/20 season, even scoring in February in the 3-0 win over Chippa United, but will now further bolster a TTM side who have already made a raft of signings.

Modise is also a left back, who has yet to play in the Premier Soccer League, but will hope to get that chance at the Team of Choice. The 21 year old, also a left back, was promoted to the Sundowns senior squad in July, but Masandawana clearly feel he and Lukhubeni would both be better served getting game time elsewhere.

Sundowns do already have Tebogo Langerman and Mosa Lebusa as experienced left backs in their squad.

Lebusa has been looking ahead, meanwhile, to Sundowns’ MTN8 quarterfinal against Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday, having already won the competition when he was at Ajax Cape Town in 2015.

“I have won the trophy and one thing about this competition is that it has a very short format, once you win the opening game, you are already in the semi-finals. With the quality that we have in the team once we get through the first round, who knows, we might win the cup. We are going to do our best to make sure that we fight and bring the cup home! It all starts this weekend in our clash against Bloemfontein Celtic,” Lebusa told the official Sundowns website on Saturday.

