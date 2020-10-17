Five things to look out for in the MTN8 this weekend

READ MORE: The PSL 2020/21 season – Our Predictions

Will TTM be as much of a mess on the field as they have been off it?

TTM have felt all pre-season like a side not ready for top flight action, but they have a chance to prove the doubters wrong immediately in the first game of the new PSL season, an MTN8 quarterfinal against SuperSport United. Masala Mulaudzi, the owner of TTM, has remained defiant that the side will prove their critics wrong, having purchased the DStv Premiership status of Bidvest Wits, thus taking their place in the MTN8. And they do have a squad that could compete, if all the parts come together, with Justin Shonga and Gustavo Paez, to name but two of a host of recruits, no doubt keen to prove Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs wrong to let them go. The whole project, however, still bears all the warning signs of imminent disaster, with a new coach only announced this week, with Oupa Manyisa walking out before the season has kicked off and with too many reports of a lack of professionalism to be unfounded.

Pirates can make a statement with a good performance against CT City

Josef Zinnbauer has tried this week to play down the idea that his side are one of the favourites to lift the DStv Premiership title, just as last season he continually ruled out his sides chances, even while they were on a run of wins that briefly threatened to challenge Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table. Last season, there was a sense of realism about the German coach’s comments, with his focus on reviving a side that he picked up after a disastrous spell under Rulani Mokwena. This time around, however, Pirates have to be one of the favourites, if not the outright favourite for the title, having brought in a host of top names to add to an already strong squad, with Sundowns possibly needing time to adapt to life under a new coaching team, and with Chiefs also under a new coach, and currently unable to sign any players. If the Buccaneers can fly out of the box, starting against City in the MTN8, they could quickly leave the rest trailing in their wake.

How will City cope without Kermit?

Talking of City, John Comitis played an interesting game of denial about Kermit Erasmus joining Mamelodi Sundowns, but then he did, and Jan Olde Riekerink is faced with the task of building a side without their talismanic striker, who was quite brilliant in the bio-bubble at the end of last season. City have brought back Aubrey Ngoma from Mamelodi Sundowns, and if he can find the form he showed in his previous spell in the Cape, then he will add potency to City’s attack, though it may take a bit of time after a long time on the sidelines at Sundowns, and though Ngoma is not a goal-poacher in the mould of Erasmus. Fagrie Lakay showed glimpses of good form towards the end of last season and could also be used as a striker but it will be fascinating to see how City line up against Pirates.

Khune is back in business, but for how long?

A passport problem for Daniel Akpeyi means Itumeleng Khune looks certain to start on Sunday in Kaizer Chiefs’ MTN8 quarterfinal against Maritzburg United, as he did for Chiefs in the last couple of games of last season when Akpeyi had concussion. At 33, by goalkeeping standards, Khune still has plenty of years in the tank, but a lot of injuries have hampered his career lately, and one does have to wonder what shape he will be in as the campaign begins. If this is an in-form Khune, there is no doubt he will be a huge plus for Gavin Hunt, with his almost telepathic link ups with Khama Billiat certain to help the Zimbabwean forward too. With Chiefs serving a transfer ban, Hunt will have to go with the squad currently at Naturena, and many who have played with Khune for years. Ernst Middendorp, even with Khune’s injuries, and with Akpeyi in fine form, did appear to under-utilise the former Bafana captain last season. A good display by Khune on Sunday could cement his place in the side for some time to come.

Who really rules the roost at Mamelodi Sundowns?

It’s hard to know what to make of the new coaching structure at Sundowns. Appointing Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena as joint head coaches makes some sense following Pitso Mosimane’s sudden departure, with both having been alongside Mosimane as Sundowns completed a domestic treble in the bio-bubble. Continuity is a good idea, particularly in these times, with a short break between seasons, but there are also valid doubts over Mokwena’s ability as a head coach, given his dreadful spell in charge at Orlando Pirates. Then Sundowns added further intrigue to the mix by appointing Steve Komphela as a senior coach, which may just be a glorified word for assistant coach, but either way, it will be interesting to see exactly who is yelling instructions from the sidelines against Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday. Only time will tell if this is a case of too many cooks or many hands making light work.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.