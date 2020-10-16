PSL News 16.10.2020 02:17 pm

Chiefs coach Hunt ponders Billiat’s revival

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Chiefs coach Hunt ponders Billiat’s revival

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs reacts during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs on the 30 August 2020 at FNB Stadium, Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt doesn’t seem overly concerned with the possibility of his side being banned from signing players before the start of the 2020/2021 season.

Hunt believes the club can get the best out of Billiat if the team is set up to suit his strengths.

READ: The 2020/21 season Phakaaathi predicts the winners and losers 

The four-time league winning coach says it is important for Billiat to get back to his best for the Amakhosi to compete in the 2020/2021 season.

Billiat scored three goals last season under the mentorship of German coach Ernst Middendorp failing to inspire the side to lift the league title losing out to Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of the season.

The Warriors international is said to have fallen out with the German coach a number of times with reports suggesting the skillful winger demanded special treatment at the club. However, Middendorp fielded the former Mamelodi Sundowns star even when he looked a shadow of himself.

Billiat was also linked with a move away from Chiefs with coach Pitso Mosimane stating he knows how to get the best out of the Zimbabwean star player. The rumoured return to Sundowns saw Chiefs dismiss claims of offers table for the services of the former Ajax Cape Town playmaker.

Hunt is confident Billiat will hit the right notes in the 2020/2021 season if Chiefs’ technical team can build a system that has him contributing to the team with his strengths.

“Look, what is gone is gone. I have known him (Billiat) from a young boy from Zimbabwe before he went to Ajax and Sundowns. We need to get the best out of him but to do that, you need to play him according to his strengths,” said Hunt in an interview with SAFM.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Racial tone in Senekal ‘just the paraphernalia of South African politics’

Courts Another suspect arrested over Senekal court riot

State Capture Leave my children alone – Jacob Zuma tells Zondo commission

Crime ‘It’s not a black and white thing,’ says Horner family as they call for calm in Senekal

Courts Bloodied clothing from sheep slaughter: Senekal suspects in court (video)


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition