Chiefs coach Hunt ponders Billiat’s revival

Hunt believes the club can get the best out of Billiat if the team is set up to suit his strengths.

The four-time league winning coach says it is important for Billiat to get back to his best for the Amakhosi to compete in the 2020/2021 season.

Billiat scored three goals last season under the mentorship of German coach Ernst Middendorp failing to inspire the side to lift the league title losing out to Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of the season.

The Warriors international is said to have fallen out with the German coach a number of times with reports suggesting the skillful winger demanded special treatment at the club. However, Middendorp fielded the former Mamelodi Sundowns star even when he looked a shadow of himself.

Billiat was also linked with a move away from Chiefs with coach Pitso Mosimane stating he knows how to get the best out of the Zimbabwean star player. The rumoured return to Sundowns saw Chiefs dismiss claims of offers table for the services of the former Ajax Cape Town playmaker.

Hunt is confident Billiat will hit the right notes in the 2020/2021 season if Chiefs’ technical team can build a system that has him contributing to the team with his strengths.

“Look, what is gone is gone. I have known him (Billiat) from a young boy from Zimbabwe before he went to Ajax and Sundowns. We need to get the best out of him but to do that, you need to play him according to his strengths,” said Hunt in an interview with SAFM.

