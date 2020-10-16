PSL News 16.10.2020 01:36 pm

Memela loses his number as Pirates reveal official jersey numbers

Khaya Ndubane
Luvuyo Memela of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates at the Suger Ray Xulu Stadium, Clermont on the 02 March 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have confirmed their official jersey numbers for the 2020/21 Dstv Premiership season.

New signing Thulani Hlatshwayo takes up the previously vacant number 14 jersey, which was famously worn by former legendary captain Lucky Lekgwathi from 2002 to 2014, while Deon Hotto will wear number 11, which was previously won by Luvuyo Memela.

Memela, who is still involved in contract talks with Pirates, has been allocated jersey number 20.

New arrivals, Wayde Jooste and Collins Makgaka will rock number 17 and 12 respectively. Terrence Dzvukamanja takes number 37, while the club’s latest signing Thabang Monare is will wear number 16.

Thabiso Monyane, who made his first team debut last season with 35 on his back has moved to the single digits, and will wear number 2 in the new campaign.

“Some numbers have been freed up following the exits, resulting in many of the new Buccaneers grabbing the available digits, while some of the older squad members will be rocking new numbers on their back,” read the Pirates statement on the club’s website.

“Players who have been playing in the clubs’ development teams such as Fezile Gcaba, Thabiso Sesane, Azola Tshobeni, Tshepo Mofokeng and Kopano Thuntsane, will be assigned official numbers upon registration.”

Here is the full list below: 

2 Thabiso Monyane
3 Thembinkosi Lorch
4 Happy Jele
5 Ntsikelelo Nyauza
6 Ben Motshwari
7 Gabadinho Mhango
8 Siphesihle Ndlovu
9 Tshegofatso Mabasa
11 Deon Hotto
12 Collins Makgaka
14 Thulani Hlatshwayo
15 Fortune Makaringe
16 Thabang Monare
17 Wayde Jooste
18 Kabelo Dlamini
19 Bongani Sam
20 Luvuyo Memela
21 Nkanyiso Zungu
23 Innocent Maela
25 Zakhele Lepasa
26 Austin Muwowo
30 Wayne Sandilands
32 Linda Mntambo
40 Siyabonga Mphontshane
44 Abel Mabaso
45 Vincent Pule

