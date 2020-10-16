Memela loses his number as Pirates reveal official jersey numbers

New signing Thulani Hlatshwayo takes up the previously vacant number 14 jersey, which was famously worn by former legendary captain Lucky Lekgwathi from 2002 to 2014, while Deon Hotto will wear number 11, which was previously won by Luvuyo Memela.

Memela, who is still involved in contract talks with Pirates, has been allocated jersey number 20.

New arrivals, Wayde Jooste and Collins Makgaka will rock number 17 and 12 respectively. Terrence Dzvukamanja takes number 37, while the club’s latest signing Thabang Monare is will wear number 16.

Thabiso Monyane, who made his first team debut last season with 35 on his back has moved to the single digits, and will wear number 2 in the new campaign.

“Some numbers have been freed up following the exits, resulting in many of the new Buccaneers grabbing the available digits, while some of the older squad members will be rocking new numbers on their back,” read the Pirates statement on the club’s website.

“Players who have been playing in the clubs’ development teams such as Fezile Gcaba, Thabiso Sesane, Azola Tshobeni, Tshepo Mofokeng and Kopano Thuntsane, will be assigned official numbers upon registration.”

Here is the full list below:

2 Thabiso Monyane

3 Thembinkosi Lorch

4 Happy Jele

5 Ntsikelelo Nyauza

6 Ben Motshwari

7 Gabadinho Mhango

8 Siphesihle Ndlovu

9 Tshegofatso Mabasa

11 Deon Hotto

12 Collins Makgaka

14 Thulani Hlatshwayo

15 Fortune Makaringe

16 Thabang Monare

17 Wayde Jooste

18 Kabelo Dlamini

19 Bongani Sam

20 Luvuyo Memela

21 Nkanyiso Zungu

23 Innocent Maela

25 Zakhele Lepasa

26 Austin Muwowo

30 Wayne Sandilands

32 Linda Mntambo

40 Siyabonga Mphontshane

44 Abel Mabaso

45 Vincent Pule

