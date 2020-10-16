Memela loses his number as Pirates reveal official jersey numbers

New signing Thulani Hlatshwayo takes up the previously vacant number 14 jersey, which was famously worn by former legendary captain Lucky Lekgwathi from 2002 to 2014, while Deon Hotto will wear number 11, which was previously won by Luvuyo Memela.
READ: Pirates give Nyauza three more years, while talks with Memela are pending
Memela, who is still involved in contract talks with Pirates, has been allocated jersey number 20.
New arrivals, Wayde Jooste and Collins Makgaka will rock number 17 and 12 respectively. Terrence Dzvukamanja takes number 37, while the club’s latest signing Thabang Monare is will wear number 16.
Thabiso Monyane, who made his first team debut last season with 35 on his back has moved to the single digits, and will wear number 2 in the new campaign.
“Some numbers have been freed up following the exits, resulting in many of the new Buccaneers grabbing the available digits, while some of the older squad members will be rocking new numbers on their back,” read the Pirates statement on the club’s website.
“Players who have been playing in the clubs’ development teams such as Fezile Gcaba, Thabiso Sesane, Azola Tshobeni, Tshepo Mofokeng and Kopano Thuntsane, will be assigned official numbers upon registration.”
Here is the full list below:
2 Thabiso Monyane
3 Thembinkosi Lorch
4 Happy Jele
5 Ntsikelelo Nyauza
6 Ben Motshwari
7 Gabadinho Mhango
8 Siphesihle Ndlovu
9 Tshegofatso Mabasa
11 Deon Hotto
12 Collins Makgaka
14 Thulani Hlatshwayo
15 Fortune Makaringe
16 Thabang Monare
17 Wayde Jooste
18 Kabelo Dlamini
19 Bongani Sam
20 Luvuyo Memela
21 Nkanyiso Zungu
23 Innocent Maela
25 Zakhele Lepasa
26 Austin Muwowo
30 Wayne Sandilands
32 Linda Mntambo
40 Siyabonga Mphontshane
44 Abel Mabaso
45 Vincent Pule
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.