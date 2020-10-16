Ellis names provisional Banyana squad for Cosafa Cup

The squad, which consists of locally based players, will assemble for camp on Tuesday, 20 October in Johannesburg.

At the camp, Ellis will asses all the players with the aim of selecting the final squad which departs for PE seven days later for the tournament.

Ellis explains why the tournament is important for the South African senior national women’s team, saying it gives her the opportunity to see new players.

“In the past, the Cosafa Cup has really helped us to prepare for games and for tournaments and the camp is just that – to select a squad for the Cosafa Cup,” said the Banyana coach.

“We last got together in March, so we will get an opportunity to look at players and give others an opportunity as well. The camp will also allow us to analyse which players raise their hands for the final selection.”

Banyana are the current holders of the Cosafa Cup trophy having won it for the third time in a row last year.

The Banyana squad:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Jessica Williams, Kaydee Windgovel.

Defenders: Bongeka Gamede, Tiisetso Makhubela, Karabo Makhurubetshi, Xiluva Tshabalala, Lebogang Mabatle, Koketso Tlailane, Ongeziwe Ndlangisa.

Midfielders: Mamello Makhabane, Karabo Dhlamino, Nomvula Kgoale, Robyn Moodaly, Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Neliswa Luthuli, Sibulele Holweni, Oratile Mokwena, Gabriela Salgado, Kgalebane Mohlakoane.

Strikers: Hilda Magaia, Nthite Pride, Nomsa Mathonsi, Mosili Mokhoali, Chatelle Essau, Ntombifikile Ndlovu

