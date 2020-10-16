Zinnbauer wary of CT City 

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer knows exactly the task at hand with his team coming up against Cape Town City in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The first time Zinnbauer faced the Mother City-based outfit was back in August. Kermit Erasmus’s only goal of the match won the tie 1-0 for the Cape side.

But, despite the lethal goal scorer having left the team, Zinnbauer is still wary of the side led by Jan Olde Riekerink.

“We have been working very hard, it’s been very good. We are integrating the new players which has not been easy, but it is our target at the moment. We have a good game on Saturday, I remember our last game against Cape Town City and we have to work. They have a good team. They are very good in defence and offensively they have the quality,” said the Bucs coach.

Going into this match, Pirates will certainly be eager to advance to the next stage of the tournament, with the club hungry to lift a trophy this season.

Bucs last won a trophy back in 2014, when they lifted the Nedbank Cup.

City won the Wafa Wafa competition in the 2018/2019 campaign, but were knocked out of the tournament in the first round last season.

