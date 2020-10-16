How Orlando Pirates could line-up against Cape Town City

There is excitement at Orlando Pirates right now, with their fans anxiously waiting for the club’s opening match of the season to see who coach Josef Zinnbauer will entrust to go and do the job when they take on Cape Town City in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The excitement is obviously increased by the number of new arrivals at the club, which is going to make the competition for places much stronger, even though the club also released a lot of players.

In Zinnbauer’s interview this week, as much as he appreciates the new talent and considers them quality, the German mentor revealed that they are yet to adjust to the Pirates philosophy, though one player that will definitely be in the line-up is Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo.

Here, Phakaaathi’s Tshepo Ntsoelengoe gives his view on who he thinks could line up for Pirates on Saturday

Goalkeeper:

Wayne Sandilands.

Pirates have been having goalkeeping woes for quite some time now, but Wayne Sandilands has managed to make the number spot his. Especially last season, where he was able to make 12 cleans sheets. The now departed Joris Delle and Siyabonga Mpontshane weren’t able to snatch away the number spot from Sandilands, and going into this tie, I see Zinnbauer continuing with Sandilands.

Defenders:

Happy Jele

The skipper is one of the trusted players in the Bucs squad who comes with a lot of experience. The club offering him a one year extension to his contract shows how much they still have believe and have faith in his contribution, having played over 25 games in the last campaign.

Thulani Hlatshwayo

Hlatshwayo is definitely one signing that many a Pirates fan was hoping for in order to help bolster their defence. Zinnbauer has already spoken about the centre back’s readiness for the game and there is no doubt that he will playing alongside Jele.

Ntsikelelo Nyauza

Another trusted man in the Bucs defence, but having played at centre-back last season. Nyauza will now make space for Hlatswayo and move back to his original position at right-back.

Paseka Mako

With Innocent Maela suspended for Saturday’s game, it will be interesting to see who Zinnbauer goes for at left back. Paseka Mako is a versatile left-sided player who could slot in there if required and also pose a threat going forward for the Buccaneers.

Midfielders

Ben Motshwari

When it comes to midfield, Motshwari is the first name that goes into the team-sheet at Pirates. The midfielder has been consistent at Bucs from his arrival at the club and has made that central midfield position his.

Linda Mntambo

Who to play alongside Motshwari in the central midfield has always been a huge problem for Bucs. Zinnbauer is yet to get the right pairing for Motshwari having made a lot of changes. The likes of Fortunate Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu have all had their fair share of game time. But this time around, I think Mntambo will make the cut for the game.

Deon Hotto

Hotto had a brilliant season at Bidvest Wits last campaign and he has proven to be quality on the left side, whether offensively or in defence. The Namibian will make the starting simply because Zinnbauer knows that as much as Hotto will help out in attack, he will also be able to track down real quick to close the Cape Town City attack on the side, which is really quick on a counter.

Vincent Pule

Pule enjoys playing on the right side even though he is left footed and that’s because he likes to cut inside. He has been mostly only decent for the Buccaneers, but can really give you a performance to remember on his day. However, even though he starts in this game, he will have to work extra hard throughout the season to make sure that he remains in the squad.

Forwards

Kabelo Dlamini

The 24-year old doesn’t disappoint. He always delivers for Zinnbauer and has shown that last campaign with a couple of goals and assists, especially when he came off the bench. He will be unleashed now and play as a second striker and I think that’s where he is more effective because he likes running with the ball and taking on opponents.

Gabadinho Mhango

I think Mhango has proven to be a lethal goal-poacher, especially with a good supply on his disposal. He finished as the league’s joint top scorer with 16 goals and he is certainly the go to guy for goals at Pirates. He would certainly be looking to start with on a bang.

