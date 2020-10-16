PSL News 16.10.2020 07:05 am

Itumeleng Khune set to start for Kaizer Chiefs as Akpeyi is ruled out

Jonty Mark
Itumeleng Khune is set to start for Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday. Pic: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Khune did play the last couple of games of the previous season, but was generally left on the sidelines by former Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune wil continue to keep goal for Amakhosi on Sunday in the MTN8 quarterfinals, with Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt revealing Nigerian shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi is not available for the match against Maritzburg United.

“Daniel is not available on Sunday, his passport is expired, it’s a bit of an admin problem. I think Khune might just make the team!” said Hunt in an interview with SAFM’s Thabiso Mosia on Thursday evening.

Khune was left out of the side for much of last season by Ernst Middendorp, who was sacked after Amakhosi just failed to win the Absa Premiership title on the final day of the campaign.. The former Bafana captain, now 33, however, did return to the side for the last two games of the season after Akpeyi picked up a concussion against Bidvest Wits.

Hunt also revealed that Chiefs have a bit of an injury crisis in their side, with Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, and Erick Mathoho also unavailable, while Willard Katsanda and Lebo Manyama are both suspended for the game against the Team of Choice.

Chiefs have also been unable to sign any new players, as they wait to hear whether their appeal against a two-window Fifa transfer ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland is successful.

Hunt admitted this is a major impediment to Chiefs, especially as the likes of Orlando Pirates and Sundowns have splurged on a host of players ahead of the new campaign.

“It is huge,” he said.

“I don’t have to explain why, you can see what is happening around us (at other clubs). We need reinforcements, especially as we are playing in Africa. We have a very small squad and right now we have so many out, we are really thin. We need to try (and get players) if we can, otherwise we have got to look at our younger players. There are six or seven there, it is a great opportunity for them.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


 

