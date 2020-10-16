Shonga says he wanted to go to Europe, but Pirates couldn’t release him

Phakaaathi reported back in May that the Zambian was wanted by a French team.

READ: Shonga leaves Pirates for TTM

The 23-year-old has now revealed that he couldn’t make the move because he was contracted to Pirates at the time and needed them to okay the move. Speaking to the media after being unveiled as one of Tshakhuma Tsha Madivhandila’s new recruits ahead of the new season Shonga said it was not his plan to join the Venda based side as he wanted a move abroad.

“I think this move was planned by Pirates because I didn’t even know I was going to come to this side because I had my own plans with my agent,” said Shonga.

“By the time the season was done I think they had already spoken and I was just called to the office by the chairman (Irvin Khoza). That’s when I knew about it,” he added.

Asked what his plans were, Shonga said he wanted to move overseas. He still believes he can go overseas in January.

“I wanted to leave South Africa and go to Europe. Clubs there were waiting for me but unfortunately Pirates didn’t want to release me at the time. By the time they released me the transfer window was closed in Europe and they said I can only make the move in January,” he explained.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.