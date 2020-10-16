Maritzburg boss clarifies ‘for sale’ rumours

While club boss Farook Kadodia said he would be open to selling, the club feels his comments were taken out of context and it looked like he was putting the club up for sale.

“A story which appeared this week may have led the members of the football fraternity, media and the general public to believe that the club is up for sale,” reads a statement from the club.

“Firstly, we would like to state that the quotes in the article attributed to the Maritzburg United chairman, Farook Kadodia, were in fact correct. The issue we had with the story is the context in which the quotes were presented, and the headline seems to have resulted in people believing that we are actively selling the club.

“We would like to unequivocally state that this is not the case,” continued the statement.

It further said Kadodia was speaking generally about the challenges facing club owners post the Covid-19 pandemic and he made mention that he understood why other owners were selling.

He then said he would also be willing to sell if an offer that would ensure the team remains in Pietermaritzburg and doesn’t change the name came through.

“In closing, we would like to assure our supporters, the players and all stakeholders, that there are no plans to sell the team. All our energy is currently being channeled towards preparations for the upcoming season and continuing to work hard to ensure the club remains viable and financially healthy.”

