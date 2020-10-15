City coach backing Lakay, Morris to fill void left by Erasmus

Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink is confident Fagrie Lakay and Tashreeq Morris will be able to fill the void left by striker Kermit Erasmus .

Erasmus signed a deal with Mamelodi Sundowns and departed for Chloorkop last month.

However, Riekerink reckons that there is no need for panic as 23-year-old Lakay, who inked a four-year permanent deal with the club, and 26-year-old Morris possess all the qualities to score goals for the Citizens despite their relatively young age.

“I don’t believe [that Lakay is too young], some players mature early, and they challenge and work to perform,” Riekerink said during a media briefing.

“With these players (Fagrie and Tashreeq), we can compensate the position of Kermit. Kermit was exceptional in scoring the goals and they have other qualities as well.

“Maybe the other players will score more goals, or they will score the goals. So, I am not afraid about the age of the player.”

City start their campaign on Saturday (17 October) against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in an MTN8 quarter-final encounter.

The Mother City club had only a short break after the end of the last campaign and have been in camp for less than three weeks.

Riekerink is not approaching Saturday’s match with caution as he believes that they have played enough games in the bio-bubble to produce a good performance against the Buccaneers.

“Concerning our preparation, we had a short break ahead of this game, but I also believe we played a lot of games in the bubble. Our break was not that long,” said Riekerink.

“The moment they came back their physical abilities were not that low as normal. Normal players have six weeks off and now it was only two weeks.

“I gave them as long as possible and after two and a half weeks the players came back, and they are quickly to play.

“From that point of view… this game is a big challenge for the boys, and I feel my team is ready.”

Saturday’s match kicks off at 18:00.

