Sundowns, Chiefs PSL title favourites, says Pirates coach Zinnbauer

The season is set to kick off this coming weekend with the usual MTN8 quarter-finals starting off proceedings.

The Buccaneers take on Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, while Masandawana meet Bloemfontein Celtic and Amakhosi face off against Maritzburg United the following day.

Meanwhile, the Premiership kicks off on 24 October with fixtures still to be confirmed.

According to widespread reports, Pirates will start their league season against Golden Arrows while Sundowns and Chiefs meet in a blockbuster opening encounter.

Speaking to the media ahead of this weekend’s MTN8 clash, Zinnbauer reckons Sundowns and Chiefs will once again be favourites ahead of Pirates even though Pitso Mosimane resigned as mentor from Masandawana to join Al Ahly in Egypt.

“Okay, they (Sundowns) lost their trainer (Pitso Mosimane) but he made a good choice and he found a top club in Africa… but the squad won three titles in the last season and that is normally the favourite. We cannot say now Sundowns are not favourites with 40 or 50 players with top qualities in their squad,” Zinnbauer said.

The Pirates mentor added: “Kaizer Chiefs, they were for a long long time in first position and in the last game they lost their place and ended [in] second place.

“Both these teams fight for titles. We have a chance and we [ended] behind those clubs (on the league table) and behind us are also other clubs who want to fight for titles this year. For me Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs are the favourites.”

Meanwhile, Pirates have been busy in the transfer window which closes on 17 November.

The Sea Robbers have already secured the signings of Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Thabang Monare (all Wits), Wayde Jooste from Highlands Park and Collins Makgaka from Baroka FC.

The club are also looking to sign Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Pirates’ match against Cape Town City kicks off at 18:00 on Saturday.

