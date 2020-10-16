The 2020/21 season – Phakaaathi predicts the winners and losers

Jonty Mark

MTN8 winner – Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs will win this to get Gavin Hunt’s reign off to a flyer, but it is the only trophy I see them winning this season.

DStv Premiership winner – Orlando Pirates

With continuity in their coaching department, and the recruitment of some top quality players, I expect Pirates to finally break a seven-year trophy drought and win the league.

Nedbank Cup winner – Mamelodi Sundowns

Unfortunately Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown has widened the gap between the rich clubs and the rest, and Sundowns will. take the final trophy on offer.

Which team will finish last? – TTM

Their pre-season has been a shambles and I can’t see them staying up, even if they have signed some good players.

Which team will win the GladAfrica Championship? – Free State Stars

Stars finished fifth last season, and will want to go all the way this season, no doubt determined to pay tribute to the late Mike Mokoena

One player to look out for – Thulani Hlatshwayo

The Bafana captain finally makes the step up to his favourite Soweto giant this season, and could be the major piece in the puzzle to sort out the Buccaneers defence and finally bring a league title back to Orlando Pirates.

Sibongiseni Gumbi

MTN8 winner – Cape Town City

They finished last season in good form and should be able to carry it over as they didn’t make that many changes.

DStv Premiership winner – Orlando Pirates

They have assembled a good team capable of going all the way, plus the coach has to deliver this season.

Nedbank Cup winner – SuperSport United

They always do well in this cup, and I think they can take it again this year.

Which team will finish last? – Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM)

The chaotic way they have been doing things does not set them up for a good season at all.

Which team will win the GladAfrica Championship? – Cape Town Spurs

They came close to it last season while they were Ajax Cape Town and the renaming has got the excitement going in the club.

One player to look out for – Fagrie Lakay

Now that he settled at Cape Town City and could be the main striker with Kermit Erasmus having left, it is time for him to step up and prove why he was capped at Bafana at such a young age

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

MTN8 winner – Orlando Pirates

The Buccaneers finished last season on a high and they are eager to bring silverware and continue where they left off.

DStv Premiership winner – Kaizer Chiefs

After failing last campaign, they now have an experienced coach in Gavin Hunt who knows how to win the league.

Nedbank Cup winner – SuperSport United

Matsatsantsa have proven to be cup winners and I believe this is a trophy they will be gunning for in the 2020/2021 campaign.

Which team will finish last? – Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila

The club seems to be disorganised and with less than two weeks left to the opening of the league they have only just confirmed a new head coach and their roster.

Which team will win the GladAfrica Championship? – Cape Town Spurs

Spurs have a good mixture of youth and experience. The talent in the team is massive and they have what it takes to go all the way to win the title.

One player to look out for – Sipho Mbule

Mbule has shown glimpses of being a star, only to be overshadowed by teammate Teboho Mokoena most of the time. But I believe this is the season the midfielder will outshine many.

Michaelson Gumede

MTN8 winner – SuperSport United

Matsatsantsa A Pitori have established themselves as cup specialists and as defending champions, they’d love to win it for a second time in a row.

DStv Premiership winner – Mamelodi Sundowns

At this point there is no team that looks likely to out-sprint Sundowns to the title. They are absolute favourites.

Nedbank Cup winner – Orlando Pirates

The time to end their trophy draught is imminent Jozef Zinnbauer has spent enough time at the helm of the Buccaneers and will steer them to this title.

Which team will finish last? – TTM

This team has only just announced a head coach at this stage of pre-season. This can only spell out disaster.

Which team will win the GladAfrica Championship? – Cape Town Spurs

The team is in its reincarnation stage and having gone all the way to the playoffs last time, they will win the first division.

One player to look out for – Peter Shalulile

Shalulile spearheading at Sundowns’ attack sounds appetising. I feel he will go on to win the Golden Boot again, this time outright.

Khaya Ndubane

MTN8 winner – Orlando Pirates

Unlike the other ‘Big Two’, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, Pirates’ technical team is stable having not made any changes to it and that will work in their favour early on in the season.

DStv Premiership winner – Kaizer Chiefs

Having come close to winning it last season, Chiefs will once again be pushing for the league title this season and they have a powerful weapon in Gavin Hunt, a coach who knows how to win it, having won it four times already.

Nedbank Cup winner – Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns won the Cup last season and they’re the favourites to defend it this season and with the players they have at their disposal, I see them doing it.

Which team will finish last? – Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

TTM bought their way to the top flight and their preparations for the elite league have been nothing short of shambles and I see them struggling this season and eventually getting relegated.

Which team will win the GladAfrica Championship? – Cape Town Spurs

Spurs, who were campaigning as Ajax Cape Town last season, came close to winning the league title last season because of ;lack of experience in the coaching department in my opinion and now that they have hired a coach who knows how to win this division in Vladislav Heric.

One player to look out for – Khama Billiat

Having struggled to regain the form that saw him being the most feared forward in the PSL during his time with Sundowns, I see Khama Billiat doing well at Chiefs under Gavin Hunt this season.

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

MTN 8 winners – Mamelodi Sundowns

The coaching structure at Sundowns might be confusing but the quality of players in their squad and technical team is enough for them to win four matches to lift the MTN8

DStv Premiership winners – Orlando Pirates

Pirates have added players to their squad who have won the league title before. The team has improved under the mentorship of Josef Zinnbauer in the 2019/2020 season. They can pick up where they left off and cross the finish line in first place in the new season.

Nedbank Cup winners – SuperSport United

SuperSport will start slow but finish strong in the new season. The new signings will catch on and fit into Kaitano Tembo’s system.

Which team will finish last? – TTM

The season hasn’t even started yet but Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) are already in turmoil. They have only just found a head coach and all the rumours coming out of the club are red flags and a recipe for disaster.

Which team will win the GladAfrica Championship? – Cape Town Spurs

It will be third time lucky forAjax Cape Town or Cape Town Spurs as they are now known, who will win the title after failing to grain promotion in the playoffs for two seasons.

Player to lookout for – Xola Mlambo

Mlambo has a point to prove as he is set to join TS Galaxy. Dan Malesela and Mlambo will try to prove that they are among the best coach and player combination in South Africa.

