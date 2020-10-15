Fan backs Hunt to turn Middendorp’s failed Chiefs squad into champions

Hunt might not get a chance to sign players before the start of the 2020/2021 season, if the verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport goes against the Soweto giants. Amakhosi were dealt a heavy blow when they were given a two window transfer ban for allegedly signing Madagascan Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana from Fosa Juniors unlawfully.

Machaka is unfazed by the possibility of Chiefs not signing players this season, stating his confidence in Hunt’s ability to turn any side into a championship side.

“Whether we sign new players or not we have a quality coach like Gavin Hunt. We all know what he has done in the past,” Machaka told Phakaaathi.

“He can take same club that Middendorp failed to win the league with and turninto a championship club. Those players are not terrible players but Middendorp failed, Hunt will show those players are not worthless. We would like to sign new players for the new coach but if it’s not possible I trust him to do well with the current squad.”

