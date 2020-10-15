Pirates give Nyauza three more years, while talks with Memela are pending 

The right-back, who played as a centre back for the most part of last season alongside skipper Happy Jele joined Pirates from Roses United in 2014.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs have lost their identity Malesela

Nyauza, who began his career with Platinum Stars in 2010 has been a regular member in the Bucs starting line-up for some time.

“Defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza has put pen to paper on a new deal that will see the 30-year old extend his stay on board the Bucs ship for a further three seasons,” the club announced on their website.

Furthermore, Pirates revealed that winger Luvuyo Memela is still in talks with the management to extend his contract with the team.

However, it seems like negotiations aren’t going well with the player yet to sign.

“Meanwhile, the club is still in talks with 33-year old Luvuyo Memela over extending his stay at the Club, however the two parties are yet to reach an agreement.”

Memela is also one of the longest-serving members in the Bucs squad. The 33-year old has been at the Soweto outfit for almost 10 years now.

It seems like the Pirates management is looking to keep their most experienced players at the club for further years. Skipper Jele got his contract for another season after signed a new deal in September.

The Mpumalanga born defender has been sailing in the Bucs ship for 14-years making him the longest-serving player at the team.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.