Pirates give Nyauza three more years, while talks with Memela are pending 

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 28: Ntsikelelo Nyauza of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on August 28, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

One of the most long-serving players in the current Orlando Pirates squad Ntsikelelo Nyauza has been rewarded with three more seasons at the club. 

The right-back, who played as a centre back for the most part of last season alongside skipper Happy Jele joined Pirates from Roses United in 2014.

Nyauza, who began his career with Platinum Stars in 2010 has been a regular member in the Bucs starting line-up for some time.

“Defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza has put pen to paper on a new deal that will see the 30-year old extend his stay on board the Bucs ship for a further three seasons,” the club announced on their website.

Furthermore, Pirates revealed that winger Luvuyo Memela is still in talks with the management to extend his contract with the team.

However, it seems like negotiations aren’t going well with the player yet to sign.

“Meanwhile, the club is still in talks with 33-year old Luvuyo Memela over extending his stay at the Club, however the two parties are yet to reach an agreement.”

Memela is also one of the longest-serving members in the Bucs squad. The 33-year old has been at the Soweto outfit for almost 10 years now.

It seems like the Pirates management is looking to keep their most experienced players at the club for further years. Skipper Jele got his contract for another season after signed a new deal in September.

The Mpumalanga born defender has been sailing in the Bucs ship for 14-years making him the longest-serving player at the team.

