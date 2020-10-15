Shonga leaves Pirates for TTM

Shonga’s stay at the Buccaneers wasn’t a pleasant one in the last few months, with the player having got in trouble during the team’s Biological Safe Environment camp for the remainder of the season.

The Zambian was said to have broken the club rules along with Thembinkosi Lorch, but only Lorch was cleared after facing a disciplinary hearing, while Shonga remained on the wilderness.

“The Club can confirm that striker Justin Shonga has left the Club and will be joining TTM,” read statement from the clubs website.

The club further announced the mutual agreement for the termination of French goalkeeper Joris Delle.

“After spending a year in South Africa, Delle has submitted a request in writing citing his inability to adjust to his new surroundings and wants to return to Europe. The Club met the player this morning and has acceded to the 30-year old’s request.”

“His contract has been terminated with immediate effect.”

“We would like to wish both Justin and Joris the best of luck in their future endeavours.”

Delle’s departure at Pirates can only mean that the Buccaneers have to close the Richard Ofori deal soon.

The team has been reported to be in personal talks with the goalkeeper and he should soon sign if all parties come to a mutual agreement.

