How could Kaizer Chiefs line up against Maritzburg?

Amakhosi fans are no doubt waiting with baited-breath to see what Gavin Hunt’s first starting eleven is as Kaizer Chiefs head coach, when they take on Maritzburg United on Sunday in the MTN8 quarterfinals.

READ MORE: Kaizer Chiefs duo suspended for MTN8 final

Hunt will be missing attacker Lebogang Manyama and midfielder Willard Katsande through suspension, both experienced players that will no doubt be missed on the day at FNB Stadium.

Still, Hunt has a squad full of internationals and a team no doubt buoyed by what they call in the game a ‘new coach bounce’ that should see Chiefs start the season in fine spirits, under the wise hand of a man with a sackful of Premier Soccer League silverware in his 20-plus years coaching in South Africa.

Here, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark takes a look at what Hunt’s starting XI could be for Sunday’s game.

Goalkeeper

Itumeleng Khune

Daniel Akpeyi was Ernst Middendorp’s first choice between the poles last season, and he had an excellent campaign, until a concussion ruled him out of Amakhosi’s last few matches. Khune replaced him and while the former Bafana Bafana captain showed that he has not lost that incredible distribution, he was caught ball-watching for the Baroka equaliser that ultimately cost Chiefs the title. Nevertheless, I think Hunt will want to make a statement by restoring this fan’s favourite to the side, and if Khune can hit top form, there is no doubt he is Chiefs’ best goalkeeper, if not the best in the country.

Defenders

Reeve Frosler

Frosler has worked previously under Gavin Hunt at Bidvest Wits, and his form is such that it makes him the favourite to start for Chiefs at right back ahead of Ramahlwe Mphahlele against United. The 22 year-old, who can bomb forward in attack to good effect too, was impressive for Bafana Bafana against Zambia on Sunday and should get another chance for his club on Sunday.

Erick Mathoho

Mathoho recovered from a blip in form to get back to something like his best under Ernst Middendorp last season, certainly in the first part of the campaign when Chiefs were racing away from the rest at the top of the table. Hunt will no doubt need his experience and quality in Amakhosi’s back four this season.

Daniel Cardoso

Cardoso is another player who did well last season, and one can see little reason for Hunt to want to break up his partnership with Mathoho in the heart of the Chiefs defence.

Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya

Left back at Kaizer Chiefs is a problem position at the moment, and this is clearly why Sifiso Hlanti is training with the club, and will be Amakhosi’s first choice in that position if Chiefs’ transfer ban is lifted. For now, however, Hunt will have to go for one of two young prospects, who pretty much split the duty last season, in Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Yagan Sasman. There is also the option of playing the more experienced Ramahlwe Mphahlele at left back, but I think Hunt will go for Ntiya-Ntiya.

Midfielders

Kearyn Baccus

Baccus had a mixed first season at Chiefs, but is the type of all-energy midfielder that Hunt should warm to, and will certainly need against United in the absence of the suspended Willard Katsande.

Anthony Akumu

The Kenyan midfielder was signed by Chiefs with plenty of hype, but failed to make an impact until late in the 2019/20 season. “When the league resumed after lockdown I started getting game time but still it wasn’t easy to adapt. I learnt fast and I now know what is expected of me,” he told Kenya’s nation.africa website during the international break. I have adapted to their style of play and I am hoping to pick up from where I left when the new season kicks off. We have commenced pre-season training and I am now fully settled in the team.”

Siphelele Ntshangase

Ernst Middendorp was clearly not a fan of Ntshangase, at one stage doing himself no favours by publicly criticising the player last season. Hunt, however, is believed to be a key reason why Ntshangase was kept in the squad for the 2020/21 campaign, and is likely to give this mercurial talent more of a chance in the coming season.

Strikers

Dumisani Zuma

Zuma was more of an impact player for Middendorp at Chiefs, starting only two matches in 24 league appearances. However, he looked potent a lot of the time when he played and with Manyama missing it could be that Hunt decides to use Zuma for his speed and creativity against United.

Samir Nurkovic

Having fended off interest from Al Ahly, at least up to now, Nurkovic will surely start against United, and the Serbian will look to pick up where he left off last season, where he led Amakhosi’s frontline with aplomb, picking up plenty of assists as well as goals.

Khama Billiat

Khama Billiat came to the party with a couple of goals right at the end of the 2019/20 season, but generally failed to thrive in Ernst Middendorp’s Chiefs side last season, looking a pale shadow of the player who was so good for Mamelodi Sundowns. If Hunt can get the Zimbabwean maestro back to his best, then opposition defences are going to be quaking in their boots this season, and Amakhosi will have every chance of winning the title.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.