Zinnbauer content with quality of new Pirates players 

The German-born coach revealed that they need a big squad this season, with the club set to have a busy schedule.

Pirates have managed to secure the services of Thulani Hlatswayo, Deon Hotto, Terrence Dzukamanja, Collins Makgaka, Wayde Jooste and the latest arrival to join the team is Thabang Monare.

“You’ve seen it or you have heard. We got more players and I’m very happy with the players that we got. We have quality in the squad, we need quality,” said the Pirates mentor.

“It’s going to be a long season with the Caf competition (Pirates will play in the Caf Confederation Cup), cup games, big games. So, we need a big squad but we are (also) not forgetting about young players.”

Zinnbauer added they have players from the development team who are coming up into the senior team.

“We are not only signing good players from outside only, we have good players inside the club (development structures). We have young players coming into the squad … they need a little bit more time to adjust but it’s normal. We have a good squad for the season.”

The Buccaneers are currently preparing for their MTN8 quarterfinal tie with Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

