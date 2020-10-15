PSL News 15.10.2020 09:49 am

Zinnbauer content with quality of new Pirates players 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Zinnbauer content with quality of new Pirates players 

Josef Zinnbauer, coach of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer believes the quality of new players at the club will help them to compete in all competitions this season and he says he is happy with every player that jumped on board ahead of the 2020/2021 campaign. 

The German-born coach revealed that they need a big squad this season, with the club set to have a busy schedule.

READ MORE: Pirates super fan thanks Kaizer Chiefs transfer ban for Monare transfer

Pirates have managed to secure the services of Thulani Hlatswayo, Deon Hotto, Terrence Dzukamanja, Collins Makgaka, Wayde Jooste and the latest arrival to join the team is Thabang Monare.

“You’ve seen it or you have heard. We got more players and I’m very happy with the players that we got. We have quality in the squad, we need quality,” said the Pirates mentor.

“It’s going to be a long season with the Caf competition (Pirates will play in the Caf Confederation Cup), cup games, big games. So, we need a big squad but we are (also) not forgetting about young players.”

Zinnbauer added they have players from the development team who are coming up into the senior team.

“We are not only signing good players from outside only, we have good players inside the club (development structures). We have young players coming into the squad … they need a little bit more time to adjust but it’s normal. We have a good squad for the season.”

The Buccaneers are currently preparing for their MTN8 quarterfinal tie with Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Thuli’s corruption amnesty: How well would you do at the Zondo Commission?

Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m

Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020

South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition