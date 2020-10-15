Kaizer Chiefs have lost their identity – Malesela

Middendorp was relieved of his duties after Chiefs lost the league title on the final day of the season.

“I have followed Chiefs since I was still at school and I have never seen them score a lot of goals through headers and set-pieces, this was the first time last season,” said Malesela during a conversation with the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja).

“Maybe somebody said to them [when they fired Middendorp and hired Gavin Hunt] ‘go back to your game of entertaining people’.

“I am saying this because of the respect I have for Chiefs. A lot of people supported them because of the flair, not down the line, (cross) over head,” he added.

“If we lose our style, South African football will lose big time. If Chiefs fans don’t come to the stadium it will be a huge setback.”

“Look, in England, there is no noise about Manchester United and it’s hurting English football, so we could lose the Chiefs of SA football,” concluded the former Chippa United and Cape Town All Stars coach.

