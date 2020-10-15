Kaizer Chiefs duo suspended for MTN8 quarterfinal

Kaizer Chiefs will be without Lebogang Manyama and Willard Katsande for their MTN8 quarterfinal against Maritzburg United on Sunday.

Both still have a one match suspension to serve, carried over from the 2019/20 campaign, which ended in September.

The absence of the duo is a blow to Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt, who has not been able to reinforce his squad ahead of the new season, with Chiefs still awaiting the outcome of their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over a two-window transfer ban imposed on them by Fifa.

Manyama and Katsande were both key member’s of the Amakhosi squad last season that led the Absa Premiership for most of the campaign, only to lose out in the race for the title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the final matchday.

United, meanwhile, will be without their defender Kwanda Mngonyama, who was sent off against Orlando Pirates towards the end of last season.

Maritzburg, of course, have also lost Siyanda Xulu, who left at the end of last season and now plays in Israel with Hapoel Tel Aviv, so Eric Tinkler will start the new season with a re-vamped back four.

Elsewhere, meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns will be without the suspended Tebogo Langerman for their meeting with Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday, while Orlando Pirates will be missing Innocent Maela for their meeting with Cape Town City,

