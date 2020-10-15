Ex-Chiefs coach Middendorp set to join Ethiopian giants

According to Ethiopian sports write Kidus Yoftahe, the German mentor has agreed to sign a three-year deal with the Ethiopian giants.

OFFICIAL | Ernst Middendrop Who Manages @KaizerChiefs months ago, has agreed to train Ethiopian Premier League Giant St. George football Club for three years. pic.twitter.com/e3EqDk6FMz — Kidus Yoftahe ???????? (@KYoftahe) October 14, 2020

Middendorp was sacked by Chiefs at the end of last season after losing the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day of the 2019/20 season.

Chiefs led the standings from the beginning and at one stage they had a 13-point lead at the top, but they struggled to regain their form after the coronavirus enforced break. They eventually lost it in the end and it seems that did not sit well with the Amakhosi management and they gave him the boot.

The former Maritzburg United and Free State Stars coach was replaced by ex-Bidvest Wits mentor Gavin Hunt.

Hunt will lead Chiefs for the first time this Sunday when they take on Maritzburg United in the first round of the MTN8 at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has shared his opinion about the new Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt.

Speaking to the Chiefs website, Mphahlele said Hunt knows what South African soccer is all about and he is a proven winner.

