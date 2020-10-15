PSL News 15.10.2020 06:36 am

Ex-Chiefs coach Middendorp set to join Ethiopian giants

Khaya Ndubane
Ex-Chiefs coach Middendorp set to join Ethiopian giants

Ernst Middendorp, former head coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

News coming out of Ethiopia is that former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is close to joining Ethiopian Premier League side St George Sports Club.

According to Ethiopian sports write Kidus Yoftahe, the German mentor has agreed to sign a three-year deal with the Ethiopian giants.

Middendorp was sacked by Chiefs at the end of last season after losing the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day of the 2019/20 season.

Chiefs led the standings from the beginning and at one stage they had a 13-point lead at the top, but they struggled to regain their form after the coronavirus enforced break. They eventually lost it in the end and it seems that did not sit well with the Amakhosi management and they gave him the boot.

The former Maritzburg United and Free State Stars coach was replaced by ex-Bidvest Wits mentor Gavin Hunt.

Hunt will lead Chiefs for the first time this Sunday when they take on Maritzburg United in the first round of the MTN8 at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has shared his opinion about the new Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt.
Speaking to the Chiefs website, Mphahlele said Hunt knows what South African soccer is all about and he is a proven winner.

