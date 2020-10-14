MTN 8 News 14.10.2020 07:20 pm

Tinkler wary of Hunt’s Chiefs ahead of Cup clash

Khaya Ndubane
Eric Tinkler coach of Maritzburg United (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinker is expecting a fired up Kaizer Chiefs when the sides meet in the MTN8 match on Sunday.

The Team of Choice got the better of Amakhosi during the last meeting between the sides in the second half of the season, but Tinkler is expecting a different Chiefs under the guidance of their new coach Gavin Hunt.

“It’s going to be an extremely different team‚” Tinkler told the media.

“Gavin is a winner and he plays a particular brand of football that’s difficult to compete against. I think last season Chiefs were very good, particularly on the set-pieces and under Gavin that’s going to continue, if not get better,” he added.

“I don’t think we can compare last season to the coming season.

“We need to play and prepare ourselves extremely hard because it’s going to be a tough battle. It’s always difficult to  play against a team coached by Gavin Hunt.”

The sides are set to meet at the FNB Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

