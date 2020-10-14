Pirates super fan thanks Chiefs transfer ban for Monare’s Pirates switch

Pirates have already confirmed the arrival of Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Collins Makgaka, Wayde Jooste and Thabang Monare before the start of the 2020/2021 season.

READ MORE: Pirates beat Chiefs to Monare signing

Milanovic says Pirates administrators responsible for signing players should be applauded for the players added to the squad in this windows.

“We unveil Monare which is great. And I think he can (come to Pirates) because Chiefs could not take him because of the ban. But we need to stop now because more players are out of teams right now after the sale of Wits and Highlands and other can’t find teams and will take whatever they are given,” said Miladinovic.

On Tuesday Maritzburg United owner Farouk Kadodia revealed prematurely that his side has accepted a deal from Pirates for the services of their goalkeeper Ofori. With the deal seemingly done Miladinovic believes German coach Josef Zinnbauer has enough in his arsenal to compete in the DStv Premiership.

“It is good for the club to sign new players to refresh the squad to give the coach new options and ideas to set the team,” Miladinovic told Phakaaathi.

“But at the same time we need to look now that we are at seven players (signed) now and I think we don’t need anymore because we don’t want a situation where you have too many players in the squad playing the same position and others won’t get a chance. You sign players so you have cover in all positions.

“After he gets Ofori I think that is it. He was a long term target and finally he is with the club now.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.